Did you know that the length of your torso and the thigh bones dictate how good your squats are?
Fitness is all about getting the most out of your workouts. And the best way to get additional gains and banish pain is to know how your body dictates the way you should exercise
There are a number of things that go through the mind while exercising—is the weight selection right, is the form correct, is the correct muscle group getting worked? What doesn’t cross the mind, is how the body proportions affect the way you perform an exercise. And if there is a way to tweak something as simple as a squat to allow your body to do it most effectively and safely, then it makes sense to know which variation is the best one for your body proportions.