And if you really want to get into the nitty gritty of it all, then the final piece of this squat jigsaw is hip socket depth. This one’s a little advanced, and there’s no hack to get around it. JC Fitness’s blog has an excellent article which collates findings from various research papers. “The angle at which the hip sockets are positioned will influence squat range of movement. It is likely that a lifter with more outward facing hip sockets will benefit from a wider stance or a more externally rotated hip position for squatting, whereas a lifter with more downward facing hip sockets will benefit from a comparatively narrower stance," states their article titled, How Your Anatomy Influences Squat Mechanics.