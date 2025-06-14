Why the barbell hip thrust is the perfect exercise for stronger core and glutes
The hip thrust is a great exercise for your leg day, since it strengthens your glutes, core and the entire posterior chain. When you add a barbell to the exercise, the results are stunning
There are a few reasons why the barbell hip thrust will never be as popular as other compound lower body moves like barbell squats or deadlifts. The thing is, the barbell hip thrust isn’t just competing with other such exercises, but also the convenience of doing them. That’s because the barbell hip thrust is difficult to set up and execute. Its biggest advantage though, is that it can protect your knees while still hitting the glutes, the quadriceps, the hamstrings, the lower back and even the core.