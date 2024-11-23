Why branched-chain amino acids are vital for your fitness training

BCAA supplements that contain concentrated amounts of amino acids are popular with gym goers. We take a look at how exactly they affect you and where you can find them

If you have ever seen packets of jars of protein powder, then the second most important ingredient alongside the protein content is something called BCAA. Ranging from 4-6g per serving in most protein supplements, BCAA stands for branched-chain amino acids, and are essential nutrients which the body does not produce on its own. That means it can only be sought through a balanced diet or as an extra supplement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A lot of people take BCAA as an extra supplement as well, mostly mixed in their water in the gym, with flavours that range from double grape to green apple. Whatever the preference is, it is important to know that BCAAs could eventually make the difference in your quest for muscle-building.

Also Read Why you need to ditch BMI for better ways to assess your health While there are nine essential amino acids, leucine, isoleucine and valine are BCAAs because of their branched structures. Leucine is the most important of these for muscle protein synthesis and repair. It also plays a role in regulating the mTOR pathway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) signalling pathway integrates both intracellular and extracellular signals and serves as a central regulator of cell metabolism, growth, proliferation and survival," states a study titled mTOR Signaling At A Glance, published in the Journal Of Cell Science. The other six essential amino acids are histidine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine and tryptophan. All put together, the body uses them for bone health, blood, skin, hair, and become the building blocks in the system.

While there is no doubt why amino acids are essential, there is more clarity needed about how to get them, especially in a fitness world which continues to evolve in the way the body has to be supplemented. BCAAs and other amino acids are not, as one would think, only available from round boxes of powders.

Also Read Should you choose whey protein or plant protein for your fitness nutrition? “Of course marketing plays a role in how gym-goers see BCAAs, and it is part of gym culture. But there has to be emphasis on getting it from a balanced diet. The best way to do this is by combining your protein rich foods with complex carbs. So sprinkle the salad bowl with chia seeds, or add soya products like tofu if you are vegetarian. Add fish sources and lean meats if you eat them," says Ahmedabad-based triathlete and nutritionist Shaily Chauhan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She says that the mistake people make with something like BCAA is trying to take them separately, rather than consider it part of a nutrition plan that goes beyond just supplements. “Especially with something like BCAA, it needs to be seen more as a food source. You have to play smart rather than segregate particular amino acids, because each of them are important in how the body functions. Try not to play a pick and choose game with amino acids," says the avid Ironman enthusiast. Chauhan also refrains from fuelling her body with BCAAs while working out, saying that the body, while working out, does not need protein and BCAAs, but carbs.

A 2018 study titled, Effect Of Branched-chain Amino Acid Supplementation On Recovery Following Acute Eccentric Exercise has an interesting conclusion which correlates with Chauhan’s advice. “Since the majority of recreational individuals and athletes will most likely engage in subsequent exercise sessions that consist of dynamic movements rather than isometric contractions, the ability of BCAA supplementation to maintain force output during isometric contractions lacks applicability. Therefore, when consumed with a diet consisting of 1.2 g/kg/day protein and presumably higher daily protein intakes, it appears BCAA effects on muscle recovery are negligible." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So what are the natural sources for BCAA? All nuts and seeds, quinoa, lean meats, eggs, tempeh, and even lentils (dal) are an excellent source. Peanuts, even in peanut butter form—because dairy also has them—is another great source. While it is important to be eagle-eyed about diet, it is also good to see the bigger picture at times. As Chauhan says, “Instead of every particular food in your plate, sometimes sit back and see the entire value of the plate in front of you. This will increase the bioavailability of the nutrients you are looking to get, and will also complement your supplementation."

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator, podcaster and writer.