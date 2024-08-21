What to expect next in fitness biohacking?

The fitness industry stands at the cusp of a revolution, driven by emerging technologies and a growing demand for flexible access, holistic approach and personalised solutions. The World Health Organization's alarming report that nearly one-third of adults worldwide are insufficiently active, comparing prolonged sitting to smoking's health risks, highlights the urgent need for fitness innovation. In India, it is a matter of serious concern that nearly 50% of the adults are physically inactive. If left unchecked, this number is projected to rise to 55% by 2030 as per the new Lancet study. This global health challenge calls for a fundamental rethinking of how the industry engages and motivates individuals to prioritise their well-being.

Also read: Healthy ageing: A three-step plan to live longer Interestingly, younger generations like millennials and Gen Z are leading this shift in perspective, viewing fitness not just as a health necessity but as a financial investment. This change is driving significant spending on personalised fitness solutions, as reported by the Washington Post. However, despite this increased focus, a recent study, The State of Fitness and Wellness in Corporate India 2023-24, reveals that 77% of the current workforce feels existing wellness programs fall short of meeting their needs.

These findings collectively point to a critical juncture in the fitness industry: the need for more personalised, data-driven, and technologically advanced solutions at home and in the office.

It is at this pivotal moment that biohacking enters the mainstream consciousness of fitness. This practice of using science and technology to optimise human biology and performance is poised to revolutionise how we approach health and wellness. Biohacking offers the promise of tailored interventions based on individual genetic makeup, lifestyle factors, and personal goals, potentially addressing the shortcomings of current fitness programmes.

Has biohacking found its consumer? Contrary to popular belief, biohacking has grown beyond being limited to millionaires trying to be superhuman or athletes striving for peak performance. The rise of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for smart devices and performance-enhancing supplements have helped biohacking reach its true purpose: optimising health and performance for the masses. The global biohacking market is projected to reach $63 billion by 2028, growing at 19% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 according to market analysis company, Market Research Future. This signals biohacking’s emergence as a significant force in the future of fitness and wellness.

A democratised version of biohacking Biohacking takes a personalised approach to maximise the impact of exercise and nutrition on your unique body and mind, rejecting one-size-fits-all solutions for efficient, desirable results.

The need of the hour is to support the DIY spirit of biohacking - ‘my fitness my way’. New age fitness companies need to lead this charge and actively work on this vision to make fitness accessible, affordable and democratised for a healthier India. Further, AI-led approaches to personalised fitness coaching and customised nutrition services will help put the power back in the hands of the people, empowering them to take control of their fitness journey.

Self-experimenting with biohacking techniques is another phenomenon we will be seeing more of. Biohacking techniques range from conventional and affordable coaching sessions and supplements to extravagant investments like body charging devices, continuous glucose monitoring devices (CGM), light therapy beds, and full MRI scans.

Biohacking solutions often find their roots in alternative, holistic health practices and are supercharged with high-tech tools that help understand the body’s needs and responses to exercises and nutrition. The “hack” is knowing what types of exercises work for you, what format, what time of day and what nutrition works for a particular body, allowing you to tailor your requirements via all the data that is gathered.

The technology can be as simple as medical tests to collect data about your genes and genetic makeup, wearing smartwatches to measure steps taken or as complicated as implanting a chip in the body. We will see more fitness businesses invest in specialised equipment, trained biohacking coaches, and partnerships with health technology companies to deliver innovations and services.

A need for credible research There is a lot of talk about biohacking and its various techniques, but it needs to be supported with reliable research. At the end of the day, various ethical debates are still on and one must always emphasise credible research to achieve holistic well-being. Medical experts and health tech professionals will soon be entering the market, driving the demand for regulation and making way for accessible and emerging technologies in the fitness sector.

A 2021 Neilsen survey, An inside look into the global consumer health and wellness revolution, further reveals that 54% of consumers embrace new health trends and 68% prioritise mental and physical performance. With over 50% consumers open to new fitness trends, biohacking is poised for large-scale adoption, offering tailored fitness solutions and meeting requirements of being accessible and effective to fitness enthusiasts.

Akshay Verma is the co-founder of app-based corporate wellbeing and engagement platform, FITPASS in Delhi.