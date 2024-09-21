Why you need to ditch BMI for better ways to assess your health
SummaryBMI or Body Mass Index used to be a standard way to measure health and fitness. Learn why this is now outdated and the better measurements that have replaced it
There used to be a time when upon joining a gym, the first thing trainers would make you do would be to stand on a BMI (body mass index) machine, enter your height and weight, and wait while it whirred and spat out a receipt with your number.
While BMI is basically a value derived from the mass (weight) and height of a person, the machine would also give data on visceral fat, real age and other determinants that could either be impressive or scary or both. But over the past two or three years, especially with new research shedding light on the drawbacks of BMI, the machines have vanished from the gyms, and hardly anyone is talking about the metric.