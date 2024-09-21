Why you need to ditch BMI for better ways to assess your health

The BMI metre, which asks for age, height and weight, is measured in kg/m². Anything less than 18.5 is underweight, from 18.5 to 25 is normal, 25 to 30 is overweight and anything above that is marked as obesity. For the longest time, my BMI would be below the required level (less than 18.5), which always translated to “eat more, lift heavy". This is not to say the strategy was incorrect, but BMI was just half the story pretending to be the full.