Gymless Fitness has the best video on this with every exercise explained and demonstrated. When I learned the human flag, which I haven’t done in a few years (more due to lack of a calisthenics ladder than anything else), I skipped the inverted tuck holds and went straight into a straddle human flag. The straddle is a key element of progression in any move which requires the feet to be kept together, because this is the move in which the rules are not that strict. It means one can do the flag with the feet spread apart. Then comes the one leg straddle which allows you to tuck the knee on one side and open the other and then slowly reach a point where you can execute a full human flag.