Why you need to exercise the smaller, hidden chest muscles
The large and visible pectoralis major gets all the attention during a chest workout, but you need to concentrate on the smaller underlying muscles too
Chest workouts can look (and feel) so similar that constituent exercises are often just called ‘chest exercises’, without any differentiation about specific muscle groups that each exercise hits. This leads to an oversimplification: Are you just exercising a large muscle group called the pectorals, or are you taking a more detailed approach?