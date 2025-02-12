Why fitness coach Raj Ganpath keeps his health advice simple
SummaryIn an interview with Lounge, the Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach discusses his new book, India's protein deficient diets, Ozempic, and why consistency is key to get fit
When it comes to doling out fitness advice, Raj Ganpath, fitness & nutrition coach and co-founder of fitness coaching company, The Quad in Chennai, prefers to keep it really simple. This philosophy of his is quite evident in the content he regularly posts on Instagram. And now, he takes it a step further by writing a book— unsurprisingly named— Simple, Not Easy.