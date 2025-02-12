Why fitness coach Raj Ganpath keeps his health advice simple

You mention several times in your book about how it’s essential to include proteins in all our meals. Conversations today, however, will have you believe that this protein awareness is on a bit of an overdrive. As a nutritionist what do you make of this overzealousness?

Here’s the thing: most Indians are not getting enough protein. In fact, if you ranked all the countries based on the amount of protein consumed per capita, India would be one of the last. We are protein deficient as a nation, in general, and so it’s good that there’s more awareness about it; that more people are understanding it. Sure, there is a sense that it’s a little overdone but if one had to make analogies here, the pendulum has to swing before it stops, right? So, for the longest time, we didn’t really care about protein. And now that we have awareness, it is swinging the other way. It’s a spectrum. But despite it all, people are getting very little protein. We need to find ways to eat a diet that’s high in protein and other nutrients.