Fitness: How to be the fastest runner in an ultra marathon
SummaryDev Chaudhari, a young runner from Maharashtra, set an ultra running record at the famous Comrades marathon in South Africa. This is how he trained for it
On most days, Dev Chaudhari, 27, rises before the sun to put in a few hours of training. He then goes to work at his brother’s medical store in Pusad near Yavatmal in Maharashtra. After a quick lunch, he gets some rest or catches up on his master of business administration (MBA) studies, before setting off for the evening workout.
On his way back, he visits the fields his family owns to tend to crops. The evening is spent at the shop once again until closing hours. By the time he’s home, there’s just enough time to tuck into a late dinner before hitting the sack.
It’s a packed routine that allows little time for leisure. But it’s those predawn hours that he thrives on, where he’s treading mile after mile, flourishing in his own company as he looks to attain new highs in the world of ultra running.