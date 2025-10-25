Plank jacks: Jumping jacks but a version where you’re in a high plank position and only the legs are moving. You might think this is easy but it is one of the tougher ab exercises; and one that rapidly burns calories and is a great alternative to mountain climbers. This is slightly easier to do but might make you work harder than mountain climbers when it comes to keeping the lower back from caving in. You can do the same exercise in a low plank as shown in the video above, for greater difficulty.