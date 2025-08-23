Your fitness journey is a kind of perpetual education—in new exercises, new equipment, and keeping track of your goals and how to achieve them. In fact, you have to constantly learn terms that are of zero use to you outside of a gym. And as your goals and exercises keep changing, you need to keep track of that as well. But it’s a fun kind of study, where you move and sweat and feel your body get stronger.

And so, it’s time to introduce two new terms to that ever-growing list. I wrote a story last week on the single leg RDL and its benefits and variations: of which are many because it is a unilateral exercise. But the one thing about these one-sided exercises that confuses even the most experienced gym-goers is which side to hold the weight on if you’re not using both hands to lift.

If you’re holding the dumbbell or kettlebell on the side of the body that is the main driver of the exercise, then it becomes an “ipsilateral" exercise. If you’re lifting on the opposite side, then it’s called a “contralateral" move. Basically, these are types of loading patterns.

Let’s take the bird dog exercise as an example. It is a popular core exercise which can allow isometric holds or crunches. It also helps with better muscle coordination because of its contralateral demands. In the bird dog, you must extend the left leg and the right leg out together and vice versa for it to work.

The other popular exercise among beginners is the walking lunge, or even just forward or backward lunges. Before graduating to using a bar—which would occupy both hands and have evenly distributed weights—athletes usually start with a single dumbbell.

“A study published in 2015 in the Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research investigated muscle activation with both loading styles when performing lunges and split squats. They suggested that the contralateral loaded lunge had a higher glute medius and vastus lateralis (outer quad muscle) activation compared to the ipsilateral loaded lunge. The two loading styles with the split squat were similar," says Jake Boly, who is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and runs the YouTube channel That Fit Friend.

So the findings are different for different exercises, even with the same loading patterns. This means that you can pick and choose which exercise to perform with different loading pattern, but the suggestion is to always try both and see which one is more challenging, which one allows for a greater range of motion, and which one can be executed with better technique.

“Contralateral exercises allow for: contralateral stability as each side of the body will counteract rotational and translator forces created by the movement; making it much easier to maintain proper form," states an article in the National Council On Strength And Fitness titled, Contralateral Vs. Ipsilateral Exercises. With ipsilateral loading, the side working has to do more to balance out the rotational forces on the non-loaded side while maintaining proper form.

Ipsilateral exercises are excellent to train for sports that demand quick directional changes because, as the article states, they “greatly increase central stability requirements and help develop neuromuscular recruitment specificity as well as the ability to deal with offsetting forces." The only issue could be to the physical limits to loading just one side of the body.

Sometimes it comes down to the exercise itself. While doing the single leg calf raise, I use an ipsilateral method to overload a muscle which needs a lot of stimulation to grow. It would be pointless holding the weight in the left hand and doing calf raises on the right when growth and size are the goals.

If balance is the goal, then the method would be contralateral. The Bulgarian split squat is another popular exercise where this comes into play. The easy way out would be to hold a light dumbbell on both sides while doing this so that there is no confusion. But it also comes down to rotational stability and which muscles you are aiming for.

Fitness coach Jamie-Lee Purnell addresses this on an Instagram post (see above). She only addresses the pros of both the methods because there are hardly any cons unless you are lifting heavy. “[Ipsilateral] benefit: Improves stability and balance on the loaded side by enhancing unilateral strength. [Contralateral] benefit: Engages the core more by requiring counterbalance, which boosts rotational stability," she writes in the caption while also demonstrating the different styles.

In the end, it comes down to how you feel as well. If one loading method is too uncomfortable, then choose the other one while slowly tuning your body to learn both methods of loading. The bilateral (weights in both hands) is also a great way to counter any beginners’ issues while getting used to an exercise.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator and writer.