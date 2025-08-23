“Contralateral exercises allow for: contralateral stability as each side of the body will counteract rotational and translator forces created by the movement; making it much easier to maintain proper form," states an article in the National Council On Strength And Fitness titled, Contralateral Vs. Ipsilateral Exercises. With ipsilateral loading, the side working has to do more to balance out the rotational forces on the non-loaded side while maintaining proper form.

Ipsilateral exercises are excellent to train for sports that demand quick directional changes because, as the article states, they “greatly increase central stability requirements and help develop neuromuscular recruitment specificity as well as the ability to deal with offsetting forces." The only issue could be to the physical limits to loading just one side of the body.