Why you need a gym partner to do these core exercises for better abs

Working out alone and working out with a gym partner both have their specific set of benefits and drawbacks. Basically, how one works out depends on one’s gym personality. Things like technique, how much motivation one needs, and the difficulty of the weights being lifted. It also depends on what time one goes to the gym. Going at peak hours might support working out alone so the machines and benches aren’t occupied by pairs for too long. I’ve also observed that working out alone can take fewer minutes than working out with gym partners.

But if there is one muscle group workout where I would rather have a partner than not, then it is the core. This is because suffering together while working on the abdominal muscles is much more fun than repping out the leg raises on your own. Despite years of working out, I often find myself skipping a few reps or shaving a few seconds off an ab workout when I’m on my own because who’s watching? But with a gym-mate, you either finish the full 30 seconds of those V-ups or guilt trip yourselves together if you don’t. So keeping this in mind, here are the best partnered ab drills that you can do over the weekend.

Bowflex’s five-exercise ab drill

This is possibly the simplest partner ab workout, with easy exercises that are fun. But the exercises are also long enough that each move gives you the burn that is needed to feel like you’ve worked out. Just five exercises, with a minute spent on each, with 10-15 seconds of rest, just about enough time to change over and take a new position.

The two best moves from this workout that can be incorporated into any ab drill is the bicycle crunch, with the soles meeting with the partner’s for that added resistance, and the V-sit circle, where one partner makes a circle with the feet in a V-hold while the other holds the position until it’s their turn.

Lattice Training’s 3-minute drill

It wasn’t easy to find innovative exercises when going through the many partner ab workouts available on the internet, so this one stands out both for how short it is, but also for the efficacy of the individual exercises.

This workout includes one person supporting the other through the drill for three exercises before switching. The sit-up’s biggest enemy is foot grip. And in this, the job of one partner is to stand on the feet of the other so that they don’t shift from their position or lift up their feet while performing the sit-up. It starts off with a leg raise in which the performing partner holds onto the shins and calves of the other for support while the supporting partner pushes the legs down after each rep to add to the explosiveness of the move.

They also have the stand-up, which is a sit-up where the move ends with standing up on your feet. It is quite tough, and then there’s the partner-supported-plank in which one partner holds the other’s feet up while they plank. This is an advanced drill, so be careful, but it is surely one of the more rewarding ones.

Slam or medicine ball workouts with a partner

There are two videos in this section, for which you need a slam ball or a medicine ball (or anything throwable like even a tennis ball). This is where coordination comes in, usually at the end or the start of the specific move or while doing an isometric hold. This added layer of challenge is great if you play a sport.

The first video is by Critical Bench Compound, and starts with some medicine ball twists where you twist sitting back-to-back and passing the ball around, before going into a wall-ball leg lift, where you pick up the med ball by keeping it between your ankles.

And the next one is Fit With Frank’s 7-year old video which has two really good exercises to do with the ball. It mentions how it would be cool to challenge your partner in a duel for this one. Whoever gets more throws in the twist-and-throw, or more time on the plank-and-pass, wins. The exercises are easy, especially the plank and pass, where you plank and then use one hand to pass the ball (could also be a basketball or a football in this case) to the other and keep going until failure. This workout is done using a bosu ball for an added balance challenge.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator, writer and podcaster.

