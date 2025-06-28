Why you need a gym partner to do these core exercises for better abs

But if there is one muscle group workout where I would rather have a partner than not, then it is the core. This is because suffering together while working on the abdominal muscles is much more fun than repping out the leg raises on your own. Despite years of working out, I often find myself skipping a few reps or shaving a few seconds off an ab workout when I’m on my own because who’s watching? But with a gym-mate, you either finish the full 30 seconds of those V-ups or guilt trip yourselves together if you don’t. So keeping this in mind, here are the best partnered ab drills that you can do over the weekend.