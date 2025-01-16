How an Indian brother-sister duo trained to become champion cyclists
SummaryJasmeek Kaur Sekhon and Harshveer Singh Sekhon won their respective races at the National Road Cycling Championships. Mint tracks their rise to become the best in the country
At the National Road Cycling Championships in Puri, Odisha last month, Harshveer Singh Sekhon had his hands full. Besides his own races, he also had to look out for his younger sister, Jasmeek Kaur Sekhon, who was riding as part of the Elite women’s category for the first time.
For Harshveer, there was no time to celebrate his win in the Individual Time Trial. Moments later, he was off on a motorcycle alongside Jasmeek and handing out instructions and words of encouragement every once in a while. The Sekhon household had a lot to celebrate when Jasmeek also took gold in the Individual Time Trial.