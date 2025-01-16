How an Indian brother-sister duo trained to become champion cyclists

Once in Puri, Harshveer learned that his bike sponsor had backed out and had to go about figuring out his ride. He borrowed gear and assembled a bike just in time for the 40km time trial. He experienced mechanical issues during his race and had to ride conservatively on turns, picking up the pace on the straights. After competing cyclist Naveen John was relegated (for an incident during the event), Harshveer was handed gold. “Right after the race, my bike was disassembled since I had to return the spares. I didn’t even have time to get a photo on it," he says, laughing.