Learning on the job: Pune-based ultra cyclist on how he won the Dunes Ultra race
SummaryA cycling afficianado, Pune-based Varun Venkit won the inaugural Dunes Ultra race in Rajasthan in December. He speaks with Lounge on his ultracycling training journey
It’s been a remarkable transformation for Varun Venkit. Until three years ago, he was a regular volunteer at ultra cycling races around the country, marvelling at the efforts of the competing riders. Then last year on 28 December, he picked up his first win at the inaugural edition of the Dunes Ultra, finishing the 1,350km race in a time of 66 hours 30 minutes.
Though Venkit had been cycling for over a decade, most of it was of a recreational nature, around his hometown of Pune. The longest ride had taken him down the coast to Goa, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that he considered a systematic training regime to compete in cycling races. His inspiration was his current coach, and one of India’s top ultra cyclists, Kabir Rachure.