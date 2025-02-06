Learning on the job: Pune-based ultra cyclist on how he won the Dunes Ultra race

It’s been a remarkable transformation for Varun Venkit. Until three years ago, he was a regular volunteer at ultra cycling races around the country, marvelling at the efforts of the competing riders. Then last year on 28 December, he picked up his first win at the inaugural edition of the Dunes Ultra, finishing the 1,350km race in a time of 66 hours 30 minutes.

Though Venkit had been cycling for over a decade, most of it was of a recreational nature, around his hometown of Pune. The longest ride had taken him down the coast to Goa, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that he considered a systematic training regime to compete in cycling races. His inspiration was his current coach, and one of India’s top ultra cyclists, Kabir Rachure.

“In 2017, I had seen Kabir put up a good fight during a race where I was volunteering. Four years later when I saw him again, his progress was incredible. The covid-19 pandemic had taken a toll on my fitness, so I thought it was the right time to take up ultra cycling," Venkit, 38, recalls.

He soon started training under Rachure, the early days exposing him to the unpredictable nature of the sport. A nasty fall on a downhill during a training ride led to a minor concussion that shook him up. His first race, the 643km Deccan Cliffhanger in 2022, was all about survival after he experienced severe cramping, a result of over-hydrating before the start.

But most of 2023 was dedicated to learning, showing up each day and putting in the work. He rode in the summer months to gear up for the heat, and in peak monsoon to get the experience of cycling in rain. In December 2023, he lined up at the start of the Deccan Cliffhanger yet again and finished third. More importantly, he had improved on his timing by a whopping seven hours.

View Full Image Varun Venkit after winning the Dunes Ultra.

“It took a long time to get comfortable on the bike and I continue to tweak things around even today. But I learned that ultra cycling is all about problem solving, dealing with anything that is thrown at you," he says.

The next step was to tackle a multi-day race and the Dunes Ultra fit the bill. Venkit signed up in May and started working towards it at a three-week high altitude camp in Leh. Once back in Pune, most of his training was indoors with a focus on consistency. He would put in 1-1.5 hours of work, while stepping out for longer rides on the weekend, logging about 10 hours in all each week. From 300km, he hit a peak mileage of 500km in November.

“Most of it was interval based training. Closer to the race, the indoor workouts got shorter but more intense, while the outdoor rides were pushed to between 4-6 hours. The aim was to generate higher output at a lower heart rate," he says.

Off the saddle, Venkit took on 2-3 strength training sessions each week and massages for recovery. A passionate musician and a clinical psychologist by qualification, his work as the founder of Taal Inc., a drum circle company, gave him the freedom to plan his training. But on busy days, he would often rise in the middle of the night and train on fatigued legs, which gave him a good idea of how his body functioned under stress.

“I also had to work with some new crew members to get them to understand how things pan out during an ultra cycling race. It worked out really well for us and I’m blessed to have these guys with me," he says.

Once the Dunes Ultra race was flagged off, Venkit found his rhythm after clearing the unruly highway traffic around Jaipur. The road along the course was in top condition and he looked on track to meet his target of 60 hours, pushing through the first 27 hours before taking a sleep break.

But the second night had all kinds of miseries awaiting him. A cold wave from the north resulted in intense fog that reduced visibility to just five metres. The sleep deprivation gradually caught up with him, as his crew did their best to engage him in the frigid conditions.

“Shadows conversing with each other, seeing traffic on an empty road and an imaginary flyover by my side that never seemed to end—the mind started playing tricks, so I decided to stop short of Bikaner and catch some sleep," Venkit recalls.

But dawn brought glorious sunrises and warmth that Venkit revelled in. There was unexpected company amidst the endless, undulating dunes of Jaisalmer—a desert fox on the hunt and ruminating camels. Then, there was his tireless team that regaled him with tales, even as he negotiated extreme cold, poor visibility and growing fatigue over the last 100km.

Through all the challenges, Venkit pushed on to the finish, satisfied with how things eventually panned out. And celebrated his win and the New Year alongside his crew with a hot pot of laal maas, the local mutton delicacy of Rajasthan, and unplanned naps around a cosy bonfire.

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based freelance writer.

