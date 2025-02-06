Learning on the job: Pune-based ultra cyclist on how he won the Dunes Ultra race

Also Read How ultra cyclist Kabir Rachure cycled 900km through Ladakh to set a record

But most of 2023 was dedicated to learning, showing up each day and putting in the work. He rode in the summer months to gear up for the heat, and in peak monsoon to get the experience of cycling in rain. In December 2023, he lined up at the start of the Deccan Cliffhanger yet again and finished third. More importantly, he had improved on his timing by a whopping seven hours.