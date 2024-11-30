Fitness: Learn a new and better way to do the deadlift
SummaryThe conventional deadlift is a great way to build muscle and gain in strength. But there's a better way to do it that's easier for your back
It’s hexagonal. It’s almost too clunky to pull out of the bar holder in the gym. And it has a huge space in between which most people don’t know what to do with. Imagine standing inside a piece of gym equipment when we are used to usually standing ahead or behind one. Well, say hello to the trap bar. Or, as it is also known due to its shape, the hex bar. It is the most underrated among all the weight lifting bars available in a gym. In fact, it’s quite unfortunate that most gyms won’t have them, and if they do, they will have only one of them.
The trap bar came into existence due to weightlifter Al Gerard suffering a lower back injury and creating something that would change exercising forever. If one is to believeOldtimesstrongman.com, which is a website with stories of powerlifters from the past, then this happened in the mid 1980s and Gerard managed to deadlift 725lbs (454kg) using the trap bar.