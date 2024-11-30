Fitness: Learn a new and better way to do the deadlift

Even if one is not into learning deadlifts, the trap bar makes a lot of other exercises easier. The first which comes to mind is the farmer’s walk. Using plates to do this might work your grip more, but if you seriously want to load your farmer’s walk, then there is no better way to do that than use the trap bar. The bar is designed in a way you can walk without your legs hitting the iron on both ends. The number of trap bar exercises might need another article, but starting out with trying the farmer’s walk before the deadlift makes sense to get a feel of how the trap bar feels with weight.