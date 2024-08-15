What we can learn about nutrition from vegan athletes
SummaryThere are many advantages to switching to the vegan diet, but does it affect fitness levels? Lounge speaks to vegan athletes about nutrients and challenges
About nine years ago, ultra runner Sandeep Kumar decided to switch over to a vegan diet after learning of its benefits. Until then, the energy-dense food that he had been consumingto cater to the demands of distance running had often resulted in weight gain. He also realised that his body was taking longer to recover from the workout and in turn, it was affecting his performance the following day.
Over three months, Kumar worked towards switching his diet, gradually cutting out dairy products and taking up vegan alternatives. He soon noticed an improvement in his performance and felt good about his body on the whole.