What we can learn about nutrition from vegan athletes

Over the last few years, Kumar has gone on to compete at a number of ultra races around the world. His latest race in June was ‘Mauritius by UTMB’. The 58km course started by the sea and climbed through a forest, recording an elevation gain of about 1,800 metres. Unseasonal rain made the going tough. Kumar even went off route at one point, losing about 25 minutes in the process. But he eventually finished seventh overall and second in his age category.