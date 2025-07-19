Gain super strength by mastering the Dragonflag, Bruce Lee's favourite exercise
The Dragonflag will be one of the most difficult exercises that you will ever learn, and it will take you a few months to master it. But when you do, you'll know just why Bruce Lee was in love with it
It seems almost impossible to do when you haven’t tried it ever. It probably has something to do with the man who popularised it. The dragonflag, one of the most incredible eccentric core exercises, was a favourite of none other than Bruce Lee, who already falls into the ‘impossible’ category of fitness, body type, and ability. But, like every other exercise, there is a way to crack it. It will take time, and there are many steps of progression, but once you have it, you will never let go of it.
The exercise isn’t just about the abs which are working while executing a dragonflag. While it is led by immense core strength for sure, the exercise also works the arms, glutes, and shoulders, making it a full-body exercise. It might feel like an isometric exercise and even start off as one, but the essence of it lies in the slow concentric downward movement of the body while keeping it in a straight line. When done right, even just one rep can make one feel like a superhuman. And that’s the beauty of it.