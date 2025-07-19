It seems almost impossible to do when you haven’t tried it ever. It probably has something to do with the man who popularised it. The dragonflag, one of the most incredible eccentric core exercises, was a favourite of none other than Bruce Lee, who already falls into the ‘impossible’ category of fitness, body type, and ability. But, like every other exercise, there is a way to crack it. It will take time, and there are many steps of progression, but once you have it, you will never let go of it.

The exercise isn’t just about the abs which are working while executing a dragonflag. While it is led by immense core strength for sure, the exercise also works the arms, glutes, and shoulders, making it a full-body exercise. It might feel like an isometric exercise and even start off as one, but the essence of it lies in the slow concentric downward movement of the body while keeping it in a straight line. When done right, even just one rep can make one feel like a superhuman. And that’s the beauty of it.

I had mentioned this exercise in a story I wrote for Lounge a few years ago titled, How to build muscle like Bruce Lee and Arnold Schwarzenegger, but now we will discuss how to master the dragonflag. But before getting into the steps of learning, know that it could take up to three months or even more to get there. So this is a long process. Patience is paramount, but so is practice. That said, even if you leave some gaps in training, the muscle memory that the body builds in the process is priceless and the relearning is easier.

All you need for the dragonflag is a surface (mostly the floor) and a grip behind you which is unmoving (unless held down by somebody), so you can hold onto it while extending your hips and knees in a straight line at a 45-60 degree angle from the shoulders. This takes immense strength but it is important to let the hips also take some load along with the shoulders and arms, rather than take the weight just on the neck and lower back.

Also Read | Why having some fat first thing in the morning is good for you

The key is to then lower your body slowly in an eccentric move. However, start off with a partial dragonflag which is with the knees bent. Some people use a bench as well, holding the back of it with both hands. But most prefer a pole, or a fixture which is upright and easier to grip with both hands.

This is the recipe for a full-fledged dragonflag: “Contract your torso and lift your legs as if you were doing a reverse crunch, but keep your entire body rigid from your shoulders down to your toes, and don’t bend your hips. Point your toes to keep your body aligned properly. After lifting your legs off the floor, slowly lower them in a controlled manner without letting any part of your body touch anything else except for the upper back and shoulders. If you give up, drop your hips, arch your back, or cave in, you don’t have enough strength yet and you shouldn’t continue the exercise," according to a Bodyweight Training Arena article titled Dragon Flag Progressions, Benefits, Requirements and Variations. This is exactly what Sylvester Stallone follows when he does the exercise in the movie Rocky IV.

While this exercise is not for beginners, intermediates can start with a simple full range of motion (ROM) leg raise while holding onto the pole or the horizontal bar (or the bench). Let the legs go beyond the usual 90 degree angle ROM and let the toes go past the head while doing this. It will prepare you for what is to come.

Also Read | Why doing a good squat exercise depends on your knowledge of your body

This will make the lower back lift off the ground and the weight will transfer onto the upper back. This is the first step to knowing the sensation of the exercise. Remember, no swings, and no jerks while doing this. The dragonflag is a strict bodyweight movement that does not utilise momentum.

The key is to understand how the body, with the lower back lifted off the floor, can still go into an isometric position. If you cannot do a leg raise with straight legs, then do knee tucks, but make sure that the lower back is not aiding you. Lifting the lower back with core strength is a big ask and it is imperative to get used to these. Now comes the straddle, where you do a knee tuck and throw the legs forward without momentum, in a V-shape, which is way easier than letting them dart forward with the legs straight and together.

This really useful video by FitnessFAQs states that the manual roll out is an excellent supplement exercise to do on the side in order to increase your strength for a dragonflag. This is to be done without a roller (the wheel with two little handles to the side that you see in the gym) and looks like a fully supported plank on the palms with the arms as far out as possible.

It’s remarkable how it all comes down the leg position. An example would be the difference between a strict pull-up which is performed with the toes together and feet straight, versus one with the feet tucked in behind towards the buttocks. The latter is always easier. Step three would be to do a dragonflag with the legs open, rather than together.

Also Read | Why you need a gym partner to do these core exercises for better abs

Over 8-10 weeks, these steps should get easier, increasing the strength of the core and the muscle memory to get used to the movement. Do not try going into a full dragonflag without these training principles because not only will it shatter your morale but also be detrimental to the body. Over time, with enough practice, it is entirely possible to get there. And just a few reps every other day in a workout will make the difference. Just ask Rocky.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator and writer.