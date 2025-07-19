This will make the lower back lift off the ground and the weight will transfer onto the upper back. This is the first step to knowing the sensation of the exercise. Remember, no swings, and no jerks while doing this. The dragonflag is a strict bodyweight movement that does not utilise momentum.

The key is to understand how the body, with the lower back lifted off the floor, can still go into an isometric position. If you cannot do a leg raise with straight legs, then do knee tucks, but make sure that the lower back is not aiding you. Lifting the lower back with core strength is a big ask and it is imperative to get used to these. Now comes the straddle, where you do a knee tuck and throw the legs forward without momentum, in a V-shape, which is way easier than letting them dart forward with the legs straight and together.