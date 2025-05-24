How to master the drop jump and work with gravity to increase your strength and speed
SummaryWhile most exercises involve you working against gravity to increase your strength, the drop jump uses gravity to supercharge your strength and speed
Fitness routines can seem as if they are only geared towards the body working against gravity in order to work the muscles. Popular examples of these are incline walks and box jumps and hill runs. But these are not the only way to use gravity to your advantage; you can also do so by practicing landing exercises. And there is one exercise in particular that takes the cake when it comes to its overall effect on the body, which goes beyond just the ability to withstand force. This is the drop jump.