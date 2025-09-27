Master the Back Lever: The exercise that gymnasts use to build superhuman core and shoulder strength
The Back Lever is a calisthenics hold that can transform your core, arm and back strength. We tell you how to master this exercise through an easy to follow progression
When someone suggests suspending the body in a straight line with the arms behind you holding onto a pull-ups bar or rings, the first question to ask would be—why? This move is called a back lever, and the answer to the question would be for full-body strength and control. The back lever, because of its higher difficulty, gives you better shoulders, an incredible core, a strong back, and teaches stability, balance, and co-ordination of different muscle groups working together. While L-sits and dead hangs and hollow rocks are all great isometric holds, the back lever is the move which can take the body to the next level.
The first thing to remember about this exercise is that it looks way more difficult than it is. This is something that trainers may say about many exercises—and it is a tough move alright—but it’s fairly easy, provided you get the technique right. There is a specific set of exercises to do one by one, which makes the progression chart easy, and with an end point in sight. After achieving the back lever, there is nothing more you can add to the move apart from starting to learn the front lever, which unlike its twin, is actually more difficult to pull off than it looks.