Shoulder injuries can be of different types, including when your AC joint is affected. This is how you take care of it
It is common for people to injure their shoulders while playing a contact sport or while working out. We speqk to experts to tell you how to identify the type of injury you have and how to rehab for an AC joint injury
Most mobility exercises and resistance training is done to strengthen the muscles of the upper back and shoulders. The big benefit of these is to prevent sprains, pulls and inflammations. Meanwhile, exercises done for the rotator cuffs and the scapula and deltoids help prevent injuries that can happen while lifting or due to bad form. However, it is also important to know what it feels like when there is an impact injury in the shoulder area. This is common for those who play contact sports like football or practice forms of mixed martial arts and boxing, but can also happen due to falls or running into something by accident.
In most of these cases, the point of contact usually occurs on the top of the shoulders, and this can lead to an injury in the AC joint (acromioclavicular joint).
The area is easy to spot—the AC joint is located at the highest point of the shoulder, acting as a connector between the shoulder blade and the collarbone. So just trace your collarbone laterally until you reach the top of the shoulder where you feel a capsule-like area protecting this joint.
With more people lifting weights and doing various forms of exercise than ever before, awareness about rotator cuff injuries has grown, but as this observation from Physiopedia tells you, there needs to be better understanding about the AC joint, and its connection to the muscles around it.