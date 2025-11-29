I suffered what Ithought was an AC joint injury last month but there are ways to know whether it was that or rotatorcuff trauma. "Usually AC joint pain is very localised and the tenderness can be felt on the tip of the shoulder. Movement of the arm away from the body might feel like relief whereas in a rotator cuff injury, the pain is felt in the entire deltoid region and is not limited to a particular point. This pain will get provoked whether you move your arm in front of you or to the sides and will increase at night," says head physiotherapist at Bengaluru Football Club Naved Hameed. Given that my pain travelled to different points on differentdays is a clear indicator that the rotator cuff was aggrieved.