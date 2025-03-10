3 great squat exercises to improve your strength and mobility
SummarySquats are one of the foundational exercises for the human body. But why stop there? Here are three great variations that will make you fitter and stronger
The squat is part of the holy grail of fitness. It’s one of the first few exercises one learns when they set foot in a gym, or start training at home, or even take an outdoor activity like running or cycling—you just can’t avoid it.
Even the simplest, most conventional version of the squat is such a winner, and has so many additional challenges which could be added to it, that one could get away with just knowing how to do it. But like every other bodyweight exercise, there are variations of the squat that could completely change your strength and mobility levels.