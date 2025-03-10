3 great squat exercises to improve your strength and mobility

Dumbbell Squat Thrusters

If you’re bored of the legs doing all the work in a squat, then this one’s for you. A squat thruster starts with a squat and ends with an explosive shoulder press or a push press. If you’re using light dumbbells (which you should be if you’re starting out) then both hands will be in line with your shoulders, holding the weights. The grips change as you advance into doing a barbell thruster. In that case, you would be using a front squat grip and then raising the bar up.