A “finisher" is an exercise that is usually a test of your physical and mental powers. Whether it’s a set of sprints at the end of a game of football, or a bicep curl drop set after an upper body workout, or a circuit of core exercises, finishers are used to test muscular resilience, stamina, and strength. There is also the mental high of finishing on a positive note when you get through the finisher. Once relaxed and after a cool down, one exits the gym feeling the glow of a good workout.

Now there are finisher formulas that one can apply when designing a finisher set, and I wrote about five of the best ones in a Lounge article in 2023. These include the drop set, the time trial, sprint intervals and others which can help train the body to accept this last leg of the workout as a separate part of it. It’s like training the brain to break down the workout with an extra step, so that the entire workout looks like this: warmup-mobility-workout-finisher-warmdown.

“Research suggests that interval and circuit training after your strength workouts can boost your metabolic conditioning and make you stronger. That means that finishers can help your body be able to physically process more intense workloads more efficiently. This can lead to your muscles — and lungs — being able to handle heavier loads for higher reps," states a Barbend.com article titled, Workout Finishers Are the Intensity Booster You Didn’t Know You Needed.

So, without further ado, here are four exercises that work as the best finishers.