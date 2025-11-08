Battleropes: This is surely intense, but it is a lot of fun and is an excellent finisher irrespective of which muscle group you have focussed on for the day. It is both an isometric exercise—because the body is in a quarter squat position—and it is dynamic too, with the hands moving the ropes in different patterns. You can also get into a boat position and move the ropes side to side to give a different dimension to Russian twists for the core. Battleropes work every muscle and there is no better finisher than this one. A 30-second on and 30-second off format works best with this exercise.