5 top exercises you must try in 2025
SummaryWhen it comes to fitness, not only do you need to strengthen your muscles and improve mobility, but you also need to be free of pain and injury. Here are five great exercises to help you do so
At one point, it was the norm to go to the gym, follow a trainer, do a handful of exercises mentioned on a booklet, and keep at them in a progressive pattern until you hit certain goals. But social media has changed all that.
A few searches on YouTube or Instagram, and your feed becomes a full-blown do-this-do-that exercise list. I enjoy this, because the variety of seeing what is being done in gyms around the world is easier than finding one person to trust and take you through a fitness journey.