I was so impressed with this that I wrote an entire article on it for Lounge, titled The best exercise to strengthen your hip flexor muscles. High performance coach Vernon Griffith has popularised this exercise with top sports stars. It is important to keep this small muscle healthy, mobile, and strong, because a tightness here could lead to issues in the back, the glute and the knees. So if you are to choose one exercise to add to your 2025 to-do list, this is the one.