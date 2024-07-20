Is there a time of day when you shouldn't stretch your muscles?
SummaryStretching feels good no matter when you do it. It is also great for your body. But there is a time when you probably shouldn't stretch.
As fitness science has evolved, we have learnt more about how stretching affects the body, the types of stretching, and when to do them. The norm is to do dynamic or movement-based stretching before a workout and static ones after a workout. But the other day, in between a superset of barbell squats and jumping squats, my hamstring felt as if it would be nice to give it a bit of a stretch between the sets. Which instantly makes one wonder if it is okay to stretch between sets, especially during compound moves.
This is not an argument about the importance of stretching. “Both [static and dynamic stretching] can, in fact, be done before and after workouts depending on how you pair them with other drills. The trick is to find the right balance between the two, and more importantly, knowing how they affect the body," I had written in an earlier Lounge story titled, Is There A Perfect Way To Stretch?This piece is about whether those 90-120 seconds which we take to catch our breath between sets, might also be a good time to ease the muscles before using them again.
One of the most cited researches on this was published in the Journal Of Strength And Conditioningfive years ago. Titled, Interset Stretching Vs. Traditional Strength Training: Effects on Muscle Strength and Size in Untrained Individuals, the study concluded that the interset stretching group gained more muscle mass than the group which did not stretch between sets.