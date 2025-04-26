Mastering the art of falling: Essential functional exercises to prevent injuries
SummaryLearn how functional exercises like bear crawls, rolling drills, and Poliquin step-ups can improve coordination, prevent falls, and build total-body resilience and prevent injuries when you fall
Like it or not, part of the process of getting fit involves getting hurt. While performing any sort of exercise, at some point, there is a chance of pulling a muscle, suffering an impact injury, and the most common of all, falling. In fact, a lot of functional training hinges on how it teaches one to avoid and be better in a situation where you take a tumble.
It’s not difficult to make the connection—doing regular bear crawls is good for runners who might fall and want to take the brunt of it on the core and overall body rather than just the limbs.