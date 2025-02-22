Unlock your glutes: 3 essential exercises for a stronger butt

There is always a starting point in a fitness goal. But the beauty about making workouts a way of life is that the progression never stops. There are goals, but there is no final destination. When one starts doing push-ups, the aim has to be to get one right, but never stop at one. Increase it to five, then 10, 20, and then add time challenges, weights, and then increase the weights. This is progression and the better you get at an exercise, the more you want to make it more challenging.