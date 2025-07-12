Why having some fat first thing in the morning is good for you
Should you get some fat into your system just after you wake up? Nutritionists and fitness enthusiasts say that just as the body needs protein, it also needs good fat to aid metabolism
While it makes complete sense to understand that the body would need protein first thing in the morning, it was quite revealing to know that there is another important component of nutrition that can also be as beneficial to consume as a first meal. It’s fat. This concept has a simple name as well: fat first.
I was alerted to this by a filmmaker friend who I was visiting and she offered a glass of cacao instead of coffee. But taste was not the only reason she had substituted a cup of joe for a cup of cacao. Over the last few years, the fat first approach is catching on and Shreya Katyayini decided to go for it. For one, it was a drastic reduction in caffeine intake in the morning as cacao has 25 percent of what coffee has and the rush is calmer and does not have a crash. And of course, the science of lining the stomach was convincing.