Why having some fat first thing in the morning is good for you

I was alerted to this by a filmmaker friend who I was visiting and she offered a glass of cacao instead of coffee. But taste was not the only reason she had substituted a cup of joe for a cup of cacao. Over the last few years, the fat first approach is catching on and Shreya Katyayini decided to go for it. For one, it was a drastic reduction in caffeine intake in the morning as cacao has 25 percent of what coffee has and the rush is calmer and does not have a crash. And of course, the science of lining the stomach was convincing.

“Generally I have a lot of trouble waking up and eating – so I would end up staying hungry in the morning. That would lead to a sugar spike in my stomach when I would eventually eat. And this really helped me with that. I feel there is a stability in my sugar levels and hunger. This has in turn helped my weight training journey which I started a few months back and I also see a visible improvement in my skin and hair. The magnesium content in cacao has helped my body not feel battered even after intense workouts," Katyayini says.

The 33-year-old also runs Supper Club, which is a regular pop-up event in Goa in which she explores food and flavours from eastern India. She suggests using coconut milk with ‘ceremonial cacao’—the cacao from which the good fats are not yet extracted. “It goes well as a cold blend as well," she adds.

So there’s a welcoming way to start this journey if you don’t want to wake up and have a spoonful of plain coconut or any other oil. But the advantages are not just limited to ditching caffeine. This is not about coffee vs. the rest, but what the body can glean from good fat. Suddenly, something that people run from, becomes welcoming if done at the right time and in the right amount.

“Think of fat as your body’s morning armour, helping to stabilise blood sugar, keep energy steady, and prevent that post-carb ‘crash and burn’ feeling so many of us are used to. Most of us wake up and instinctively reach for simple carbs. But here's the shift. Start your day with healthy fats and you’ll feel the difference," says Karishmma Chawla, who is a functional medicine nutritionist based in Mumbai. She suggests nuts, seeds, ghee, and cold-pressed oils—all of which support the gut lining— almost as if it’s setting a stage for the rest of the day and also hormone balance.

It’s important to know the amount of fat to consume though, because even though good, they are after all saturated fats. But in a world where protein is getting so much importance over other foods, it is refreshing to know that feeding your body the right amount of fat is as important. I wrote a story for Lounge in July last year titled, What is the best time to have protein?and long story short, it’s the first meal of the day. So how does one fit some fat into it without going overboard.

“Sauté your eggs in a splash of olive oil and boom hello anti-inflammatory breakfast. Eggs with their yolks? Great. Add avocado? Even better. Prefer a smoothie? Blend in chia or flax seeds for that nourishing fat hit," says Chawla. These combinations do more than fuel the body. But it is as important to listen to the gut as it is to listen to the taste buds. Unlike with protein early in the day, everyone could react differently to a splash of oil and nuts in the morning. Listening to this message is important in deciding what is your ideal fix and sticking to it.

Chawla calls this the golden rule of ‘bio-indivduality’. “Eat fats that vibe with your gut, those that make you feel alive, clear-headed, and bursting with energy. The right kind of fat helps your brain fire sharper decisions, keeps your mood steady, and supports you all day long. But the wrong kind? That’s when the drama starts: bloating, gas, nausea, acid reflux, heaviness, mid-day crashes, or that dreaded brain fog rolling in like a storm cloud," she says.

It might seem like the message of consuming good fat has been lost in a world where everything is protein-coded. From the basic chai-biscuits to yoghurt. But fat is as important, depending on your goals. “Some individuals may thrive on coconut oil in the morning due to its thyroid-supporting, energy-boosting properties. Others, especially those on a ketogenic journey, might prefer bulletproof coffee made with ghee or MCT oil. The key takeaway? What works for one body may not work for another," is Chawla’s advice.

