How Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh trains for speed and endurance

“He was posted in Galwan ghati (valley) at the time and was spotted during the cross country run that soldiers are put through. When he arrived at ASI, he had the talent and the discipline, and was really sincere with the workouts. Once we put him through testing, I was really impressed with his VO2max capacity," Khan says.“We knew we were on the right track when he set a new 10,000m National Games record in Gujarat in 2022," he adds.