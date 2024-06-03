How to change your workout routine during a heatwave

The heat is literally on in the country. Scorching heatwaves in northern and central India, alongside sweltering humidity in eastern India means that you may find merely existing and breathing hard work. Does this leave any room for exercise? Well, if you are an athlete, or if you are dedicated to living an active life, you can’t possibly stop because of extreme weather. But you can certainly tweak your workout to suit the conditions.

If heat, or any other factor, won’t let you stick to your regular workouts, all you need to do is adapt your training a little bit so that you take the hinderance out of the equation, says Sandeep Sachdev, coach and co-founder of the fitness centre and café in Mumbai—Easy Human.

“Your mindfulness and knowledge can help you stay active even during these heat wave conditions," says celebrity trainer and founder of Delhi’s Kosmic FitnessGagan Arora. “All that one needs to do is to understand the physiological stress of hot weather on the body and then amend their routine accordingly. That’s the smart way to keep training during summer months."

Any changes in weather conditions puts some adaptive stress on the human body. That’s one of the main reasons why most athletes and sports teams reach host cities a couple of weeks before the actual competition. The extra two weeks help them acclimatise and adapt to the weather conditions. “It takes time for your body to adapt to the rising mercury. It’s fine to feel drained and go easy during your training for a few days. During this time, you ought to focus more on staying cool, ensuring enhanced quality of sleep, optimal nutrition and ample fluid intake. This can take anywhere between one to three weeks," adds Arora.

One of the best strategies to train effectively during a heatwave is to make small changes to your training intensities and duration of the sessions. Arora suggests switching to a low-intensity-long-work combination, or to short bouts of exercise at a high intensity. And, if you are doing any outdoor sessions, it is best to finish them before the sun comes out.

“Avoid doing hard and long workouts as that would take a lot out of you and your recovery would be slow because of the high temperatures. During the summer, any kind of interval training should wrap up within 30-40 minutes at the most," says Arora, who also suggests a cold shower or ice bath post-workout to cool down quickly.

What you wear during your workouts also has an impact on how you handle the heat. Light, breezy outfits in lighter shades help. Hydration, meanwhile, becomes more significant in times like these. Dr. Ajay Aggarwal, director and head of internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Noida, says it is important to drink plenty of fluids at timely intervals, rehydrating with oral rehydration solution (ORS) and coconut water before, during and after the training session. Arora also advises to avoid excessivecaffeine and alcohol as both tend to dehydrate the body and disrupt sleep, which is vital for recovery from workouts as well as from heat exhaustion.

With all this in mind, here are three workouts you could try.

Workout 1: Legs and Core

4 rounds of jump rope: 1 minute work, 1 minute rest.

4 setsof pushups: 10 reps, 30 seconds rest between sets.

4 setsof lunges: 10 reps each leg, 30 seconds rest between sets.

4 sets hamstring walk outs: 10 reps, 30 seconds rest between sets.

4 sets of bicycle crunches: 20 reps, 30 seconds rest between sets.

4 sets of hollow hold: 30 seconds, 30 seconds rest between sets.

4 sets of Supermanhold: 30 seconds, 30 seconds rest between sets.

4 sets of standing calf raises: 30 reps, 30 seconds rest between sets.

Workout 2: Push and Pull (loopand band work)

2 sets of long band overhead rotation: 20 reps.

4 sets of pushups: 10 reps, 60 seconds rest between sets.

4 sets of renegaderows with small band: 20 reps each side, 60sec 60 seconds rest between sets.

4 sets of overhead pull-downs with small band: 20 reps each side, 60 seconds rest between sets.

4 sets of shoulder press with long band: 20 reps, 60 seconds rest between sets.

Workout 3: Rehab and Mobility

2 sets of 90-90 getups: 20 reps

2 sets of sun salutations: 5 rounds each side

2 sets of banded zigwalk frontand back: 10 steps each leg

4 sets of elbow plank: 30 seconds, 30 seconds rest between sets.

4 sets of side plank: 30 seconds each side, 30 seconds rest between sets.

2 sets of bird-dog hold: 10 reps x 5 seconds holdfor each rep.

4 sets of single leg isometricsquat: 15 seconds holdfor each leg.

4 sets of single leg airplane pose: 15 seconds holdfor each leg.

2 sets of single leg heel raises: 20 reps, 30 seconds rest between sets.

2 sets of seated calf raises: As many reps as you can, 60 seconds rest between sets.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

