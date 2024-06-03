How to change your workout routine during a heatwave
SummaryWorking out during scorching hot summer days can be hard, but not impossible. Fitness experts say how this can be done
The heat is literally on in the country. Scorching heatwaves in northern and central India, alongside sweltering humidity in eastern India means that you may find merely existing and breathing hard work. Does this leave any room for exercise? Well, if you are an athlete, or if you are dedicated to living an active life, you can’t possibly stop because of extreme weather. But you can certainly tweak your workout to suit the conditions.
If heat, or any other factor, won’t let you stick to your regular workouts, all you need to do is adapt your training a little bit so that you take the hinderance out of the equation, says Sandeep Sachdev, coach and co-founder of the fitness centre and café in Mumbai—Easy Human.