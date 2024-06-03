How to change your workout routine during a heatwave

Any changes in weather conditions puts some adaptive stress on the human body. That’s one of the main reasons why most athletes and sports teams reach host cities a couple of weeks before the actual competition. The extra two weeks help them acclimatise and adapt to the weather conditions. “It takes time for your body to adapt to the rising mercury. It’s fine to feel drained and go easy during your training for a few days. During this time, you ought to focus more on staying cool, ensuring enhanced quality of sleep, optimal nutrition and ample fluid intake. This can take anywhere between one to three weeks," adds Arora.