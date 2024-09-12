Fitness: How to lose fat the right way
SummaryFor most people, the motivation to lose fat is external validation, which can lead to unhealthy habits like starvation diets. Go for a fitness plan that promotes overall health, not mere fat loss
If you don’t have it, you often worry about gaining it. If you have it, you are constantly trying to lose it. Fat has been a problematic issue for millions across the world for a long time. No wonder then that fat loss is one of the main reasons why people take up exercise.