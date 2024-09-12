Fitness: How to lose fat the right way

If you don’t have it, you often worry about gaining it. If you have it, you are constantly trying to lose it. Fat has been a problematic issue for millions across the world for a long time. No wonder then that fat loss is one of the main reasons why people take up exercise.

The reasons for wanting to lose excess fat may be many: appearance, better physical health and lower risk of chronic lifestyle diseases and cardiovascular disorders. The chief reason, though, would appear to be aesthetics. Our cultural and societal norms glorify slim and lean bodies as beautiful, adding significantly to the demand for fat loss programmes, say mental health and fitness experts.

For many, fat loss is linked to self-esteem, confidence, and a sense of achievement. This makes it as much of a mental health and body image problem as a physiological one.

“Today, fitness is more valued when it is approved and appreciated by others… in other words when it is visibly appealing. Such ideas have led to greater emphasis on fat loss rather than actually feeling healthy. We feel validated by the approval of others," explains Dr Trideep Choudhury, consultant psychiatrist, department of mental health and behavioural sciences, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. This fixation with fat often leads to eating disorders and body image problems. Moreover, mental health issues like body dysmorphia can also lead to an intense desire for fat loss, adds Dr Aparna Ramakrishnan, consultant for psychiatry, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

There is a widespread misconception that fat is bad for us and this is neither correct nor healthy, says Choudhury. Fats are essential for several biological functions like growth and development. “Dietary fats are a source of energy, and structural building blocks of the body. They are required for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamins A, D, E, and K and are involved in vital physiological processes in the body," adds Ramakrishnan.

The realm of optimum health extends far beyond just fat loss. Much better markers of overall well-being are balanced haemoglobin levels, low cholesterol levels, normal renal, liver and lipid profiles, normal levels of vitamins, electrolytes and minerals, blood sugar and hormonal levels. Healthy blood pressure, a lower resting heart rate, and negative stress tests indicate good cardiovascular health. Meanwhile, tests of physical endurance such as muscle strength tests, flexibility, balance and stability tests are indicators of strong muscles, tendons, ligaments and bones.

If done with a healthy and positive approach, fat loss could improve our wellbeing, but a fear of fat can lead to a reliance on starvation diets, diet pills and supplements, surgeries, and excessive exercise. “Nutritional deficiencies, loss of muscle mass, fatigue, dehydration, menstrual irregularities and mental health issues like irritability, mood swings and eating disorders are a result of focusing all your energy on fat loss," says Ramakrishnan.

“When fat loss becomes a primary goal, it may reflect underlying issues related to self-esteem and body image rather than a focus on holistic health and well-being," warns Shreedhar Rangaraj, a Cult.Fit fitness expert. Such body image issues “lead to health issues but also indicate a negative relationship with food. Body image issues indicate persistent dissatisfaction and feelings of inadequacy about oneself where the aim of fat loss is not optimum health but external validation," says Ramakrishnan.

Instead of solely focusing on fat loss, Rangaraj suggests adopting goals that promote a balanced and sustainable approach to fitness. Set yourself goals to increase muscle strength and endurance, which can enhance overall health and physical capability, he says. “Prioritising functional movements that improve activities in your daily life such as lifting, bending, and carrying, supports long-term health and independence. Engaging in regular aerobic exercise to improve heart health and stamina. Overall wellness, including adequate rest, stress management, and mental health, contributes to a well-rounded fitness regimen," he adds. Strength training and functional fitness should be prioritised to achieve long-term health benefits and a positive, sustainable approach to fitness.

If our goal is to lead a healthy life, our aim should be to do things in moderation, advises Choudhury. “Know what you need, realise your limitations, accept the way you are, develop skills to discern what is correct and what is not rather than going with the crowd."

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.