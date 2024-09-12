Fitness: How to lose fat the right way

“Today, fitness is more valued when it is approved and appreciated by others… in other words when it is visibly appealing. Such ideas have led to greater emphasis on fat loss rather than actually feeling healthy. We feel validated by the approval of others," explains Dr Trideep Choudhury, consultant psychiatrist, department of mental health and behavioural sciences, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. This fixation with fat often leads to eating disorders and body image problems. Moreover, mental health issues like body dysmorphia can also lead to an intense desire for fat loss, adds Dr Aparna Ramakrishnan, consultant for psychiatry, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.