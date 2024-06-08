What is the Hyrox race, the new global fitness phenomenon?
SummaryThe Hyrox race is only seven years old, but its combination of running and functional exercises is proving to be a worldwide smash
The exercise world never sits still, even though the goal of all exercise has been the same for a very long time—to make us fitter and healthier. The basics of exercise have stayed the same as well—cardio, mobility and strength training. However, within this clearly demarcated spectrum, the exercise world has witnessed plenty of innovation.
This is especially true since the turn of the millennium, with programmes such as CrossFit, boot camps, animal flow, Les Mills’ spinning and HIIT workouts. There has also been the growing popularity of endurance sports such as running, cycling and triathlons.
Fitness has become so popular that it has led to reality shows and ticketed events like the CrossFit Games—much like a mainstream sport in stadiums—that are live-streamed, and come with live commentary and expert opinion.