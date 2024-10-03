Fitness: What are contrast baths and how can they help with muscle recovery?
SummaryYou have heard of ice baths to help your sore muscles or recover from a sports injury. But what are contrast baths, and how are they helpful?
The efficacy of ice baths and cold showers to treat sore muscles and treat sports injuries have been well documented. However, temperature treatment does not end just there. The next and more advanced step, which is also doable at home, is taking contrast baths.
This could be the simple task of soaking your feet in cold water for a minute, removing them for 15-20 seconds, and then soaking them in warm water for a minute, to help plantar or any kind of foot pain. And it could also be the more complicated run from a cold shower to a steam room a few times after a vigorous week of training your muscles.