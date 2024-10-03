Fitness: What are contrast baths and how can they help with muscle recovery?

“If you don’t have access to a spa with saunas and hot and cold pools, that is not a problem at all," says Kapil Sharma, who is the head of medicine and rehabilitation at the Reliance Foundation Young Champs. Sharma has also worked in football for a decade, with eight seasons at numerous Indian Super League (ISL) clubs. He says that one should not mix ice therapy with contrast therapy. “The warm temperatures need to be between 38-42 degrees Celsius and the cold temperatures can be 8-10 degrees Celsius. So you can rely on buckets or even a geyser, switching from warm to cold water with 15-20 second gaps in between so that your skin can goes back to regular temperature before you move it from one end of the temperature spectrum to the other," says Sharma.